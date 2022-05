A $141 million settlement of a class-action suit against Turbotax will benefit any Mainers who were deceived into paying for their 'free' services between 2016 and 2018. The suit was filed by all 50 states and the District of Columbia against the online tax preparation services provider that is accused of using deceptive language in its advertising. Specifically, they're accused of using the word 'free' for tax prep services that ultimately cost the consumer money.

