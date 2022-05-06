ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

Big decision ahead

Ledger Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 10, 2022, Mason County’s future will potentially be on the agenda of the Mason County Fiscal Court. The Industrial Solar recommendations from JPC should head to the Mason County Commissioners following their May 4 meeting. Due to unforeseen tragedies, our current leadership has been appointed. The...

Hudson Reporter

Our Puppet City Council

So our “puppet” city council has decided to ignore the taxpayers in our city, and reward another rich developer. I’m referring to their recent vote to go ahead with the MOTBY development signed seven years ago, but never finalized. Last time I checked, if you’re given a 48 month time-limit to close an agreement, and it’s not completed, then that agreement is “null and void”. Especially if no money was ever paid to the city. To make an analogy, “would you sell your house to someone, and allow them to occupy it, if you were never paid?” The mayor keeps insisting that if they don’t go ahead with the deal, the city could face a lengthy and costly legal fight. On what basis could the developer fight it? He never closed the deal in the required time, nor did he pay any money to the city. So, what is missing here?
POLITICS
Ledger Independent

Taking ownership

On April 26, I delivered this email to Mr. Baker, Ledger Independent Publisher, asking that you reprint. his apology for the reasons stated in the letter. I have read your apology for printing an anti-solar biased article in the Ledger Independent on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. I have a lot of problems with the article that was published. It was filled with falsehoods and innuendoes, it showed that Ms. Hopkins had not researched her subject, she did not talk to any who favored solar and that she has an extreme dislike for solar development in Mason County.
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Cable inspection underway for Harsha bridge

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractors are inspecting support cables on the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) at Maysville, a spokesperson for KYTC District 9 said. Inspections will require temporary daytime shoulder closures on US 68 across the bridge, officials said. Inspectors began their work on Thursday and they are expected to continue for the next two weeks.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County Property Transfers

David Gene Mangus, David Mangus, Theressa Lynn Mangus and Theressa Mangus to Kimberly Lynne Perraut and William Anthony Perraut, description of property not available, $46,000. Burns Washington LLC to Maysville Brewing Company and Pandamoneum at the Brewery LLC, 3.215 Acres Old Main Street, $291,9000. Maysville Brewing Company and Pandamoneum at...
MASON COUNTY, KY

