Big decision ahead

So our “puppet” city council has decided to ignore the taxpayers in our city, and reward another rich developer. I’m referring to their recent vote to go ahead with the MOTBY development signed seven years ago, but never finalized. Last time I checked, if you’re given a 48 month time-limit to close an agreement, and it’s not completed, then that agreement is “null and void”. Especially if no money was ever paid to the city. To make an analogy, “would you sell your house to someone, and allow them to occupy it, if you were never paid?” The mayor keeps insisting that if they don’t go ahead with the deal, the city could face a lengthy and costly legal fight. On what basis could the developer fight it? He never closed the deal in the required time, nor did he pay any money to the city. So, what is missing here?

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO