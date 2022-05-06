Shirrel Rhoades: 'Dr. Strange' opens portal to multiverse

As a former publisher of Marvel Comics, I know something about multiverses. If we wanted to change the history of a comic book super hero, we simply switched universes and told an alternate or parallel story.

Worlds, we called them.

For example, the main continuity in which most Marvel storylines take place is designated as Earth-616. But there are other parallel worlds such as Earth-1610, Earth-1983, Earth-962, Earth-8107, Earth-91274, etc.

Not every alternate reality is an entire independent universe, but instead maintain a relationship to a parent reality. Others can exist outside the multiversal structure altogether. When I came to Marvel, a Pocket Universe called “Heroes Reborn” existed. I restored the characters to Marvel’s main universe with “Heroes Return.”

Now, Dr. Steven Vincent Strange (that primary protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats, created in 1963 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko) has flung open the portal to the multiverse with a spell gone bad in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” So why would we be surprised to step through it in his latest movie outing — number 28 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — titled “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Again starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, this film directed by Sam Rami (the first “Spider-Man” trilogy) finds the magical superhero traveling into the multiverse to face a fearsome opponent, a sorcerer named Karl Mordo.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave,” “The Lion King”) again takes on the mantle of Mordo in this blockbuster film. Elizabeth Olsen (the “Avengers” films, TV’s “Wandavision”) joins in as her familiar Scarlet Witch incarnation. Benedict Wong (“The Martian,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield”) returns as Dr. Strange’s mentor. Rachel McAdams (“Midnight in Paris,” “Spotlight”) returns as the friend of Dr. Strange. And Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” the “X-Men” films) makes a surprise appearance.

Needless to say, alternate universes make for alternate storylines. So Cumberbatch must portray multiple versions of his character — from Sinister Strange, a “corrupted and corroded” version of the doctor; to Defender Strange, a heroic version; to a zombie variant previously introduced in the animated “What If …?” series; to a version known as Supreme Strange.

An actor’s delight.

In fact, Cumberbatch also played an uncredited role in the first Doctor Strange film — one of the film’s bad guys, an interdimensional cosmic conqueror called Dormammu.

“The voice was a British actor whose name I don’t know, and Benedict — Benedict did the facial capture for it,” admits director Scott Derrickson. “We knew it was an all-CG character, but as we were in production Benedict brought it up as an idea. He said, ‘What would you think about me doing it?’ The more I thought about it, the more I liked the idea. Because no one understood Dormammu better than Benedict did.”

Derrickson adds, “I also wrote that role to be a kind of ultra-inflated version of Strange. He is an ego run amok; he is this cosmic conqueror where everything, where literally everything in the multiverse is about him.”

That’s a tall order, in that the multiverse seems to get bigger and bigger with each new movie.

Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com .