Seymour, CT

Seymour Crowns A New Taco King

By Jean Falbo-Sosnovich
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEYMOUR — There’s a new taco king in the Valley. John Curran, representing Seymour Pop Warner Football, took the prestigious title Thursday (May 5) during Hot Tamale’s 7th annual Cinco de Mayo taco-eating contest. Curran managed to scarf down 10 soft tacos, stuffed with beef and shredded cheese, in a matter of five...

