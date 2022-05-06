Seymour Crowns A New Taco King

If being known primarily as "Rachael Ray's husband" bums John Cusimano out, he doesn't show it. Cusimano is a lawyer-slash-musician and — while perhaps not as eternally bubbly as the Ray of sunshine herself — certainly has been a steady, positive presence since they married over 16 years ago, according to an interview Ray gave to People magazine last year. "We're very good with giving each other space to work on our passions," the chef said then, of the couple's dynamic and their sense of optimism after the pandemic dealt them one harsh blow after another. Having to figure out the work-from-home dynamic was only the first of many challenges for Ray and Cusimano, who both value their private home life; they also lost their beloved dog, and then their own home to a fire. Add to that the fact that Cusimano was never interested in being on television, and due to Covid-19 Ray was forced to bring her film set home with her each day, and you couldn't blame the pair for being a bit grumpy.

