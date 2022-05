CONWAY, S.C. – With the score tied at 6-6 and runners on first and second in one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Coastal Carolina junior outfielder Graham Brown hit a 1-0 pitch over the wall in right field for a three-run walk-off home run to give the Chanticleers a 9-6 win on Saturday afternoon over the Little Rock Trojans at Springs Brooks Stadium.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO