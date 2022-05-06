ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street ends down on fears inflation will force tougher Fed tightening

By Echo Wang
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes extended losses on Friday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve will need to be more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates to combat inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq registered its lowest close since 2020, notching a fifth straight weekly loss, its longest losing streak since the fourth quarter of 2012. The S&P 500 also posted its fifth straight weekly loss, its longest string of weekly losses since the second quarter of 2011.

"Ninety-five percent of the driver of the market right now is long-term interest rates," said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

The Labor Department presented stronger-than-expected jobs data with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 428,000 jobs in April, versus expectations of 391,000 job additions, underscoring the economy's strong fundamentals despite a contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter. read more

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6% in the month, while average hourly earnings increased 0.3% against a forecast of a 0.4% rise.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined. Energy (.SPNY) had a 2.9% gain as oil prices climbed on supply concerns.

"Oil is up again, continuing the inflationary worries that we are seeing and energy is bucking the trend of a very weak market. But the higher natural gas and crude oil prices have been tailwinds for the energy sector this year," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.

Megacap growth stocks slipped, with a few exceptions including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which rose 0.5%. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) declined 0.5% to lead losses among big banks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238kbX_0fUyZOFT00
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 98.6 points, or 0.3%, to 32,899.37, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 23.53 points, or 0.57%, to 4,123.34 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 173.03 points, or 1.4%, to 12,144.66.

Most traders are expecting a 75 basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's June meeting, despite Fed chief Jerome Powell's ruling that out. read more IRPR

All eyes are on the monthly consumer price index inflation report on Wednesday, as investors seek clues to whether the economy is nearing a peak in inflation.

Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) slumped 23.8% after the sportswear maker forecast downbeat fiscal 2023 profit. Shares of rival Nike Inc (NKE.N) also slipped. read more

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) dropped 9% on Friday to the lowest level since the cryptocurrency exchange's 2021 stock market debut.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 13.49 billion shares, compared with the 12.10 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 63 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 15 new highs and 799 new lows.

Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Anil D'Silva and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1390

David Bradley
5d ago

let's go Brandon!! funny thing, I remember obama saying the jobs weren't there, they were gone and not coming back. then 45 steps up and there were jobs. best economy and lowest unemployment EVER!! THEN comes sleepy joe and jobs start disappearing. what was the difference between them? Trump #45

Reply(348)
434
Portland Blondes
5d ago

There is no job growth These are businesses hiring. from the pandemic We are in a recession that is getting worse. We have had two consecutive quarters of declining GDP TRUMP 24

Reply(72)
250
Annice Michelle
5d ago

lmao the title of this article makes absolutely no sense. You can't have job growth in a down market.

Reply(63)
137
Comments / 0

Community Policy