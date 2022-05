Apple on Tuesday announced that the iPod touch -- the last iPod the company is currently producing and selling -- will only be available until supplies run out. The end of the iPod shouldn't come as a surprise. The iPod was once a staple of Apple's product lineup, but in the last decade, the iPhone, iPad and even Apple Watch have all but eliminated the need for the iPod Touch. The small, iPhone-like device could do nearly everything the iPhone does, save for the lack of a cellular modem for constant connectivity.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO