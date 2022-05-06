ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingrid Andress Asks Essential Questions With ‘Good Person’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
 4 days ago
Ingrid Andress stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her recent single, “Good Person.” The thoughtful balled, which sees Andress questioning what it means to move through the world in a positive way, got an uplifting vibe thanks to a sunrise-themed backdrop.

“Good Person,” released last month, was co-written by Andress with Steph Jones and Sam Ellis is the first single from the “More Hearts Than Mine” singer’s follow-up to her debut album Lady Like . “I’m trying to turn the page, do you think I have what it takes?” she sings on the track. “I’ve shattered some hearts and my thoughts get dark/But I’d stop for a stranger who’s falling apart.”

“I wrote ’Good Person’ when I realized that I was starting to question a lot of things,” Andress explained in a statement. “What makes somebody good and what does that look like, and in a world of being so judgmental of other people, what makes you better than them?”

In June, Andress is set to join up with Keith Urban’s headlining tour as a supporting performer.

