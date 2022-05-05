Distributing The Philanthropy: Ludacris Receives Honorary Degree From Georgia State University

Before signing a deal that would kickstart his multiplatinum-selling career in hip-hop, the 44 year-old Bridges attended Georgia State in the 1990s. The cultural and philanthropic icon spoke to over 800 master’s degree recipients at the ceremony. He also received his own Bachelor of Science in Music Management presented to him by none other than Georgia State’s President, M. Brian Blake.

In recent years, the “Chicken-n-Beer” rapper has become heavily involved in the Georgia State community. In 2019, he shared his experiences and insights on the music and film industries with students upon joining the Creative Media Industries Institute as an artist-in-residence. As a part of the “Legal Life of…” series, he also partnered with the College of Law on a course dissecting his career.

Ludacris is apart of the largest graduating class in Georgia State’s history. Wednesday’s ceremony was one of several scheduled throughout the week to recognize nearly 5,300 new associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctor’s degree recipients.

Of course, there had to be family around to celebrate such a momentous occasion. Eudoxie Mbouguiengue , Ludacris’ wife, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s accomplishment with his four daughters also in attendance happily cheering their father on.

Commencement week continues Thursday with the first of two bachelors degree ceremonies.

Congrats to Ludacris!