Hammond, LA

Police: Mississippi man prowled Southeastern campus before abducting, raping student

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 2 days ago

HAMMOND - Police arrested a man from Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with the on-campus abduction and rape of a Southeastern Louisiana University student Thursday morning. Demetris Harris, 19, was booked with aggravated kidnapping, first-degree rape and possession of a firearm, the university said. According to Southeastern Police Chief...

www.wbrz.com

