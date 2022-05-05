Police: Mississippi man prowled Southeastern campus before abducting, raping student
By WBRZ Staff
HAMMOND - Police arrested a man from Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with the on-campus abduction and rape of a Southeastern Louisiana University student Thursday morning. Demetris Harris, 19, was booked with aggravated kidnapping, first-degree rape and possession of a firearm, the university said. According to Southeastern Police Chief...
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 2:11 AM, Natchez Police were issued a BOLO alert for a silver Lexus that was involved in an alleged kidnapping. According to witnesses, a female was allegedly forced into the vehicle by a male suspect after whispering to them to call police. As officers […]
Mississippi police have located a woman who was reported missing from a Mississippi motel. The Vicksburg Police report that Amber Graves was found Thursday after a family member reported her missing the day before. According to police reports, the family member advised responding officer James Williams that Graves had been...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
A Louisiana child died after the girl’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, authorities said Friday. China Record, 4, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 after officers were dispatched to a home east of Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.
Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
A man is facing murder charges in the death of a Baton Rouge woman found bound to a steering wheel after a stabbing attack that was streamed on Facebook Live, according to Louisiana authorities. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
The Alabama inmate who escaped with the help of a corrections officer previously vowed to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, officials said Thursday. The U.S. Marshals Service, which is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of the inmate,...
Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
A man accused of killing a Texas attorney by dousing him in gasoline and setting him on fire has been arrested in Florida. Steven Aubrey, 61, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Ira Tobolowsky, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday. According...
