A section of Five Points where RiNo meets Curtis Park could soon get a major makeover, adding to the rapid growth that has taken place in this part of town. "When we think about our retail in a place like this, it's really about creating a place where the community can come together and bringing together the uses so that if you live within fifteen minutes, which is walking, driving, whatever, from this area, that you don't have to go anywhere else," says Tom Kiler, the Denver managing director for EDENS, a Washington, D.C.-based real estate firm that has offices around the country, including in the Mile High City.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO