If you're a designer, or even if you're not, you can take a stab at winning the contest to design the poster for this year's event at a prominent Louisiana festival. The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival, one of Louisiana's oldest chartered harvest festivals, held every Memorial Day weekend in Morgan City, is looking for its next poster design. They are taking entries through June 20th.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO