Grambling, LA

GSU hires legal firm for internal review of decision within volleyball program

By kylelpj
lincolnparishjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucas Hired as GSU Volleyball Coach: https://lincolnparishjournal.com/2022/02/17/lucas-named-gsu-volleyball-coach/. GSU Volleyball Player Speaks Out on Social: https://lincolnparishjournal.com/2022/04/13/player-outcry-continues-amid-gsu-volleyball-program/. GSU Volleyball Coach Comes Under Heat: https://lincolnparishjournal.com/2022/04/11/grambling-volleyball-coach-comes-under-heat-for-pulling-scholarships/. After almost two months of negative publicity from angry former volleyball student-athletes, parents and some alums, Grambling State has hired an outside legal firm to do an...

