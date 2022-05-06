ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Calvary Baptist works to make quilts for Ukraine

By kylelpj
lincolnparishjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuston’s Calvary Baptist Church will make baby quilts for Ukraine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday at the church. Carolyn Sanders, business administrator at Calvary, said this is a new project for the church. “This mission project to help Ukraine babies with baby blankets is...

lincolnparishjournal.com

