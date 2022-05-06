ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities

Image via Unsplash.

After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme (his place of employment), Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities. J.F. Pirro reported their advocacy efforts in Main Line Today.

While individuals with disabilities are hired, there are often no procedures ensured to keep them safe on the job. So the Baileys started a legislative campaign involving The Arc of Chester County, a nonprofit that advocates for those with disabilities.

“You get braver and start talking and you start hearing other stories,” said Denise. “It became the impetus to keep going. It’s helped us to broaden our impact, to stop looking inward and look outward.”

They are advocating for education and training to make workplaces safe and inclusive for their employees with disabilities.

“I like to help and assist others. It makes me feel better about myself,” said Cailen, 37, who now works at a John Deere dealership in Downingtown. He also volunteers at the West Chester Food Cupboard and West Whiteland Fire Company.

Read more about the family’s call-to-action in Main Line Today.

