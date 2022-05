Space may be the final frontier, but the good people of Canada aim to tame that frontier with law and order. Last week, the Canadian Parliament proposed a measure that will, essentially, make it illegal for Canadian astronauts to commit crimes on the moon, or while in orbit. The measure, which was tucked partway through the Canadian government's 2022 federal budget implementation bill, and was presented to Parliament on April 28, reads:

