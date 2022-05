FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The city of Fort Worth continues to try to find solutions to combating crime, especially as the summer months near, a time police said crime typically rises. To help build better police-community relations there's an office that was created right before the pandemic. The Office of the Police Oversight Monitor was created back in 2020 as a way to increase transparency and accountability to the police department."We really want to be the voice of the community and that's all communities in Fort Worth, particularly our marginalized ones," said Kim Neal, Office of Police Oversight Monitor and Director. On May...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO