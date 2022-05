A Town of Union home that was reported on fire shortly after 7 a.m. May 5 is a total loss. Firefighters from Endwell, Endicott, Union Center. Vestal and West Corners are among the units called to the single-family house at 1034 Autumn Drive between Twilight Drive and Holly Lane at 7:06 a.m. Within minutes of the second alarm being sounded, one side of the building had collapsed. By the end of the morning, the second floor had fallen and the home was a pile of smoldering rubble.

ENDWELL, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO