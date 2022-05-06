ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Doctor Strange' and 'Thor' Are Coming Back! Get the Scoop on 10 Must-See Summer Movies

By Mara Reinstein
A very marvel-ous season! Nearly five months since the last Marvel Cinematic Universe flick hit the big screen, this summer will have two highly anticipated sequels coming out: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder and that’s just the tipping point for 2022 movie releases.

As summer is knocking down our door, it is primed to be jam-packed with fast-paced action movies , sweet romances, impactful adaptations and much more.

The second Doctor Strange film kicks off the summer season, reuniting Stephen Strange ( Benedict Cumberbatch ), Christine Palmer ( Rachel McAdams ) and Wong ( Benedict Wong ) with a slate of new and returning faces, including America Chavez ( Xochitl Gomez ) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch ( Elizabeth Olsen ) as they contend with the multiverse.

“The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen's character of Wanda Maximoff,” director Sam Raimi , who previously helmed Tobey Maguire ’s Spider-Man trilogy , told Fandango last month. “[America Chavez is] a newcomer to her powers and to our world. She actually comes from another universe. I think she brings a sense of lightness and youth. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange can be a very egotistical and stuffy character, a know-it-all. She just flies in the face of that.”

Later in the season, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are heading back to Jurassic Park in Jurassic World Dominion alongside several of the franchise’s OG stars .

“[ Laura Dern , Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum ] have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce,” director Colin Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021. “They’re major characters from start to finish.”

The trio previously starred in the 1993 dinosaur film, nearly 30 years before the latest sequel is set to be released in theaters .

“I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. … The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people,” Neill told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

Scroll below for an early look at 10 hot films coming to the big screen this summer:

