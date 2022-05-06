ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Pent-up demand prompts European travel recovery as COVID curbs ease

By Paul Sandle, Tim Hepher
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZTKM_0fUxaJwk00

LONDON/DUBLIN May 6 (Reuters) - European airlines and hotel chains are seeing bookings recover to levels barely seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, led by demand for shorter trips, although long-distance travel remains on the ropes.

The pandemic led to international travel virtually shutting down as governments around the world curbed entry. However, the easing of curbs and bottled-up travel demand have led to an abrupt upswing in short- and medium-haul trips.

"There is a lot of pent-up demand. People want to see their families and travel again," said Phil Seymour, president of IBA Group, a UK-based consultancy and aircraft valuation firm.

That echoes soaring domestic demand in the United States.

"The big overlay is that air travel demand is back and it is back in a massive way," Sean Egan, Chief Executive of the Egan-Jones Ratings Company, told the Airfinance Journal conference.

Challenges remain in the form of rising costs and staff shortages causing flights to be cancelled. Some airlines have promised more than they can deliver this summer, delegates warned. Even so, airlines expect a return to profitability.

British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) expects to be profitable from the second quarter onwards and for the year as a whole, it said on Friday. That's despite having to cut capacity in the first quarter to avoid disruptions. read more

"Premium leisure continues to be the strongest performing segment and business travel is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic," said IAG Chief Executive Luis Gallego.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, said the easing of UK travel restrictions especially had improved demand. It saw "no noticeable impact" from the Ukraine conflict.

IAG forecasts passenger capacity to be around 80% of 2019 levels in the second quarter, rising to 90% by the fourth.

Flights between Europe and North America will be close to full capacity by the third quarter, it said, though analysts say that contrasts with a bleak picture on most long-haul routes.

"We are finally seeing genuine shoots of progress, with profits expected to sprout from next quarter," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

IAG's bullish outlook followed similar guidance from other European airlines.

Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is looking to return to an operating profit this quarter as demand for travel rises with the easing of COVID-19 curbs, it said on Thursday. read more

Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) has seen a recovery in ticket sales and strong summer bookings, it said on Thursday. read more

Travellers are still wary on most long-distance journeys as COVID concerns linger and U.S. visitors remain cautious about planning trips to Europe because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Hotel operators are also seeing demand pick up.

Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) said on Friday that pent-up demand and more hotel stays during the U.S. Spring Break lifted occupancy rates and prices.

"Our hotels are seeing increased pricing power," said IHG Chief Executive Keith Barr.

U.S. rival Marriott International (MAR.O) said on Wednesday it expects a key revenue metric for its U.S. and Canadian markets to hit pre-pandemic levels for the rest of the year. read more

Another illustration of rising demand came on Friday from Amadeus (AMA.MC), the Spanish firm that operates the world's largest travel booking system. It processed almost 92 million bookings during the first quarter.

Financiers meeting in Dublin, home to the aircraft leasing market, cheered surging demand after they themselves were forced to reduce their annual gatherings at which an influx of new money has for years been driving the growth of airline capacity.

But a tide of new worries from inflation to rising interest rates, environmental pressure and conflict on Europe's border mean the shape of the recovery is anything but certain.

"Inflation is more of a concern for us because it will impact demand from passengers," Christine Rovelli, Finnair's (FIA1S.HE) senior vice-president for finance and fleet management, told the Dublin conference.

Inflation pushes up ticket prices but higher consumer savings are bearing at least part of the bookings. How much that affects confidence is one of the things airlines are debating.

"I would say the demand backdrop is incredibly robust," American Airlines (AAL.O) Vice-President and Treasurer Meghan Montana told the same event.

"Do consumers change their preferences in spending? We're not seeing any evidence of that right now. ... We'll see how that plays out over the next couple of quarters," she added.

The cost-of-living crisis casts a shadow over one of the emblematic features of Europe's liberalised aviation market, which has seen lifestyles spill across borders in recent years.

"I do wonder about some of 'city break' type of travel," IBA's Seymour said on the sidelines of the conference.

"I call it the Michael Buble syndrome. People used to fly to Italy for the weekend just to hear a concert. Now they might save a trip and wait for the tour to arrive closer to home."

Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Inti Landauro in Madrid, Sarah Morland in Paris and Zuzanna Szymanska in Frankfurt; Writing by Matt Scuffham, Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
Reuters

Copper gains as China's COVID-19 cases ease, but demand still at risk

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper prices gained on Wednesday as slowing COVID-19 infections in top metals consumer China eased near-term demand concerns, although enduring lockdowns limited enthusiasm. Shanghai said half the city had achieved “zero-COVID” status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy. Lockdowns...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#European#Iba Group#British Airways#Iag
The Independent

British family stranded in New Zealand for seven months after three sets of flights cancelled

A British family has spent seven months trying to get home to the UK from New Zealand, with three sets of flights being cancelled along the way.Rachel Broadbent first booked flights from Auckland to the UK in September 2021 for herself, her husband and their 10-year-old daughter.That first itinerary - flying with Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa - cost the Broadbents NZD4,400 (£2,300) in total. But in January, Lufthansa emailed to say that two legs of the journey had been cancelled, blaming “the current Covid-19 situation” for the change.The family could have flown as far as Hong Kong, but...
WORLD
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Stunningly preserved 700-year-old SHIP discovered beneath the streets of Tallinn was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network stretching from England to Russia

A 700-year-old ship that was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network formed in 1356 that stretched from England to Russia – has been found just five feet beneath the streets of Tallinn. The 80ft-long vessel, thought to be a 13th-century Hanseatic cog, was found...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy