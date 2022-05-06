ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Woman, 29, dies when Mini Cooper crashes into back of tractor-trailer on Mass Pike in Framingham

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A fatal crash that happened early Friday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham is under investigation. A 29-year-old Worcester...

91-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver, Passenger Killed In 5 Car Crash In Salem, Police Say

SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing. Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened. Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
SALEM, MA
Person killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
MANSFIELD, MA
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
Massachusetts man, 15-year-old son identified as victims of crash into Mendon pond

MENDON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and his teenage son are the victims of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in their car becoming submerged in a Mendon pond, according to authorities. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office identified the victims as 34-year-old Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, of Attleboro, and...
Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
Somerville Police searching for cyclist who punched officer in the head

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14. Police are now searching for that suspect. The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Identities of Father and Son in Fatal Mendon Car Crash Released

The identities of the father and son who were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday have been released by Worcester County's District Attorney office. The father and son who suffered fatal injuries have been identified as Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and 15-year-old Christian Sosa. Sosa Acevedo...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Motorcyclist dies in Sheldon crash

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton motorcyclist has died after colliding with a tractor towing a manure spreader. It happened just before 1:30 Friday afternoon on Route 105 in Sheldon. The Vermont State Police say the tractor pulled out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
RANDOLPH, MA

