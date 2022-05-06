ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fake Dealer Tags are a Huge Problem in Texas Proven by this Dallas Arrest

By Michael Gibson
 4 days ago
In late December, I told you about an issue I keep seeing around East Texas of junk cars with dealer tags on them. I questioned how a dealership would want to sell a car in that condition. Turns out, there is a huge problem that has it's hub in Texas for...

CBS DFW

Off-duty officer didn't know man he exchanged gunfire with at Plano 7-Eleven

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department has released more information about an officer involved shooting at a 7-Eleven on May 4.It happened at the convenience store in the 3600 block of 14th Street. Police said and an off-duty officer, following an annual training class, stopped at the store where he had a verbal altercation with a man inside, later identified as Steven Ray Jordan, 33. Jordan then exited store, went to his car and allegedly retrieved a handgun. The officer, upon exiting the store, saw that Jordan had a gun. Police said both men then exchanged gunfire.Arriving officers recognized the off-duty officer, who then secured his gun. They arrested Jordan.Another man was detained as a person of interest during the initial investigation. But he was later released and continues to be a witness to this incident.The off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave per policy. There are no indications that the off-duty officer and the man who was arrested have had any previous interactions, police said. Police said Jordan was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.He's currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.
PLANO, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
Midland, TX
