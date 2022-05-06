ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

State officials praise Batavia Downs on efforts to curb problem gambling, roll out new resources to help

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fS5WW_0fUxTGpa00

If pulling on slots, handicapping ponies, scratching tickets, or waging on Sunday's big games has become more important to you than your family or job, you're addicted to gambling.

That's an important issue, according to state officials who visited Batavia Downs Thursday to promote problem gambling awareness and a new QR code system to help problem gamblers get help fast.

"Today's event is entitled, 'What is responsible gaming?'" said Gaming Commission Executive Director Robert Williams ( speaking in top photo ). "The answer to that question is dependent upon where you stand. For the player, it might mean not using gambling as a source of income, gambling only with money you can afford to lose, or setting time and money limits for gambling."

In an interview later, he contrasted betting with what you can't afford to lose with William Bennett, the former secretary of education in the Reagan Administration.

"It came out while he was doing his Book of Virtues tour around the United States, that his purpose of entertainment was to gamble and he was gambling several hundred dollars on a pull on slot machines, Williams said. "He could afford that. If you can't afford it, or the idea of gambling becomes something that affects your business or the way you conduct your life, and you think about gambling, it's preventing you from doing something at work, it's preventing you from doing something at home, then that becomes a problem."

The vast major of people who wager on slots, card games, sporting events, and lotteries are not problem gamblers, but because problem gambling can devastate people and families, and even communities, the state is trying to raise awareness about problem gambling, Williams said.

He was joined at Batavia Downs by three other state officials.

"Problem gambling is sometimes referred to as a silent addiction," said OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham. "It doesn't have the visible signs that others do. It can cause disruptions in the lives of people who are impacted and impact physical and mental health. Individuals diagnosed with gambling disorders have higher rates over a lifetime of substance use disorders, as well as mental health disorders. And there's a negative impact on family relationships."

There has long been a hotline problem gamblers or their family members could call for help, and a website, but those resources are not always the immediate help some people seek, Williams noted. The commission came up with the QR code to connect those seeking help more quickly with problem gambling resources.

"We currently have 31 OASAS-certified outpatient programs specializing in problem gambling," Cunningham said. "We also have 12 state-operated inpatient programs where people in need of inpatient care for gambling disorders can be treated. Treatment is also available through a network of private practitioners connected to each other."

The QR code will be displayed wherever legal gambling is available in the state and at public events such as county fairs. It will also be printed on scratch-off tickets.

"It's my understanding that the New York Lottery will be the first in the world to employ such a feature on scratch-off tickets," Williams said.

Batavia Downs takes the issue of problem gambling seriously said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO. Employees are trained to watch for the signs of problem gambling, such as excessive use of credit cards to fund bets and to listen to customers for statements that might indicate somebody is struggling with responsible play.

"We know our players by name and we interact with them in a way that says we would like you to have fun and find it entertaining here, but we have to pay attention to the major signs that happen," Wojtaszek. "To our staff's credit, they do that and they often bring up information to me when we try to interact with our guests and customers and try to help them in that regard. We're trained to see indicators from patrons that may have a problem. The staff takes their concerns to our managers on duty to see if we need to look further into the situation and explain the actual options we have for them."

Council Executive Director Jim Maney noted that the number of people -- media and Batavia Downs staff -- who turned out for Thursday's event was the largest they had seen at any gaming facility in the state for similar events.

"That is so important to raise the awareness of problem gambling in the state of New York," Maney said. "And why is it so important? Because we talk about wanting to advocate and care about our fellow people, they know when we care about them. And when you say -- you didn't say these exact words -- 'I'm a mom and pop organization,' what it really says is you guys do know your customers. You know each and every one of them by name. And when they know that you care about them, guess what? They care about themselves a little bit more, especially when we talk about addictions."

Photos by Howard Owens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHdJR_0fUxTGpa00

Henry Wojtaszek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TBCf_0fUxTGpa00

Jim Maney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IazxO_0fUxTGpa00

Western PGRC Program Manager Angela DiRosa said, “Ensuring that all New Yorkers are aware of the potential risks related to gambling, as well as how and where to get help if gambling becomes a problem, is more important than ever. Leveraging technology like the QR Code is another way to remove barriers to problem gambling screening, intervention, and treatment, and reduces the stigma associated with seeking those services.”

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Getting your EBT card in New York State

People receive their food stamp benefits, or SNAP benefits, through an electric card known as an EBT card. The government provides funding for the program. States make sure that low income households receive the benefits they need in order to afford basic food. Millions of Americans utilized benefits during the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
94.3 Lite FM

New York State To Give Residents Free Air Conditioners

A growing number of New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat this summer. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income New York individuals and families who lack air conditioning stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Lifestyle
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
Batavia, NY
Education
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Haunted Road In New York State

When you picture haunted places, what do you think of? Probably a house, right? Maybe an abandoned asylum (think of the game, “Outlast”). It could also be some kind of museum or abandoned factory. You might not think of a given road as being haunted but there are...
TRAVEL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County COVID-19 Rate Still High, These 7 Zip Codes Have Most Cases

As we move into May and quickly approach summer, Erie County is headed back down the same path we took a few months ago. Our COVID-19 positivity rate is still considered high. We have an almost 25 percent positivity rate as of May 2, 2022. The CDC updated Erie County’s COVID-19 community level to “high,” and it remains at that level. According to the Erie County Department of Health,
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

How To Mow Your Lawn Without Getting Fined In New York State

While it may be something that should be common knowledge, year after year people make one mistake when mowing their lawn that could be costly. When you're mowing the edge of your property, the edge against the road, what do you do? If you make sure you have the chute pointed toward your yard, then you're doing it right. Each mowing season, inevitably you'll go down a road and see grass clipping sprayed like a mist into the street though.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Gambling Commission#Problem Gambling#County Fairs#Mental Health#Batavia Downs#Gaming Commission#The Reagan Administration
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The 20 Towns In Erie County That Won’t Allow Marijuana

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Has Two Of The Worst Highways In New York

Buffalo is home to many things, great wings, lots of snow, the Buffalo Bills, and two of the worst highways in the state of New York. If you ever have taken a drive down the 33 or the 198, you know those are not the best highways in Western New York and now each of those highways is getting some national attention.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Trying To Eliminate All Student Debt

The Attorney General in New York is calling for the complete elimination of student debt! In a news release sent out this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James called on President Biden to not only continue the student loan forgiveness period, but to get rid of the loans all together!
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Lite 98.7

Love To Travel? Time Is Running Out To Get Your Real ID In New York State

If you want to fly or enter federal buildings, you'll need to upgrade your New York State license soon. The Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New York residents that they will need to upgrade their licenses and identification. The deadline for U.S. citizens to get a REAL ID or enhanced ID is exactly a year from today on May 3, 2023. Even though the deadline is a year, the DMV is encouraging people to get their IDs sooner, rather than later. Real IDs will be required for domestic flights, to enter federal buildings and military bases.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
POLITICS
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
361
Followers
322
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy