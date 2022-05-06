ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

May 6 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

BYH to all the parents who allow their teenage kids to go to the proms wearing dresses that shows their boobs and having dresses split up so high they show everything you could imagine. I went to the prom years ago not showing any of anything that would be embarrassing. I know times have changed but come on, parents, teach your kids to respect their bodies. My parents would keep me home.

Bless the hearts of those stores who still use single-use plastic bags. So many of them get littered everywhere. Please stop destroying our world for your profits.

OK ladies. Time to stock up on birth control. They are coming for that next. Oh and you better learn how to cook, cause your place is in the kitchen!

Does anyone else think that it is a violation of public interest that an elected state official is doing political ads? C’mon Mark, do your job and leave the hype to the candidates.

Bless the heart of the wheelchair man trying to access Pitt County governmental facilities. Good luck with that and be careful, they’ve never bothered to install any sidewalks that connect so you’ll be dodging cars and trucks in the road. The cops might stop you and give you a ticket for being in the road.

BYH, the blame game is raging as to who is at fault for the Supreme Court just about to take away bodily autonomy. Here’s one, if you are a woman so mad right now that you lost control of your reproductive former rights, ask yourself if you voted every single time against those who would take that choice from you. And hey, Democrats, why didn’t you codify Roe when you held all three branches?

BYH, sometimes you don’t realize you’re drowning when you are trying to be everyone else’s anchor.

BYH to the Greenville mayor who just realized that housing was an issue within the city, after his opposition made it a cornerstone of her platform. Considering he’s in real estate, I’m pretty sure he knew the landscape of the housing market. I’m also certain he is making a profit from it. Probably why he has all that money for those huge signs.

BYH, Daily Reflector. Will Bell is not unopposed for the City Council at-large seat. Sherry Broussard is running as a write-in candidate. She has data-processing and health care background and does understand crypto. (BTW spelling counts on write-in ballots).

BYH to the Pitt County Board of Elections. Many of us working folks appreciate being able to take advantage of early voting on weekends, including on Sunday.

BMH, thanks to the candidates endorsed by Trump. It was easy for me at polls. I checked all boxes of those he endorsed. Trumped!

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com , by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

DSS takes children without court order

The topic of how much we earn is understandably a sensitive matter. It has been a rough week in the middle of country. The conversation around the achievement gap in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools continues. Good Question Podcast: When will the pandemic end?. Updated: May. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Strawberry Festival hopeful for record crowds this weekend

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Strawberry Festival is back for the first time in 2 years due to the pandemic. The longest running agricultural festival in the state kicked off it’s 89th year Thursday night with opening ceremonies. Organizers say they had a record turnout Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

Reader feels stuck in a rut

Q I feel like nothing is going right in my life. I am busy with work, which is good, but it just feels like a treadmill. I get up, and it seems like the week whizzes by. I don’t do…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Onslow County soup kitchen to celebrate new home

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A soup kitchen in Onslow County will celebrate their new home today, a project that’s been years in the making. Onslow Community Outreach serves over 170 meals a day. After five years of planning, building and organizing, the outreach is welcoming their new home.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Families, friends and others fill Dowdy-Ficklen for ECU graduation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s graduation season and East Carolina University was front and center with the pomp and circumstance on Friday. Friends, family, students and faculty filled Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the first time since 2019 to watch as graduates walked across the stage to get their diplomas. After holding graduation ceremonies inside Minges Coliseum […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bless Your Heart#Byh#The Supreme Court
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
122
Followers
197
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy