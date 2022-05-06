May 6 Bless Your Heart

BYH to all the parents who allow their teenage kids to go to the proms wearing dresses that shows their boobs and having dresses split up so high they show everything you could imagine. I went to the prom years ago not showing any of anything that would be embarrassing. I know times have changed but come on, parents, teach your kids to respect their bodies. My parents would keep me home.

Bless the hearts of those stores who still use single-use plastic bags. So many of them get littered everywhere. Please stop destroying our world for your profits.

OK ladies. Time to stock up on birth control. They are coming for that next. Oh and you better learn how to cook, cause your place is in the kitchen!

Does anyone else think that it is a violation of public interest that an elected state official is doing political ads? C’mon Mark, do your job and leave the hype to the candidates.

Bless the heart of the wheelchair man trying to access Pitt County governmental facilities. Good luck with that and be careful, they’ve never bothered to install any sidewalks that connect so you’ll be dodging cars and trucks in the road. The cops might stop you and give you a ticket for being in the road.

BYH, the blame game is raging as to who is at fault for the Supreme Court just about to take away bodily autonomy. Here’s one, if you are a woman so mad right now that you lost control of your reproductive former rights, ask yourself if you voted every single time against those who would take that choice from you. And hey, Democrats, why didn’t you codify Roe when you held all three branches?

BYH, sometimes you don’t realize you’re drowning when you are trying to be everyone else’s anchor.

BYH to the Greenville mayor who just realized that housing was an issue within the city, after his opposition made it a cornerstone of her platform. Considering he’s in real estate, I’m pretty sure he knew the landscape of the housing market. I’m also certain he is making a profit from it. Probably why he has all that money for those huge signs.

BYH, Daily Reflector. Will Bell is not unopposed for the City Council at-large seat. Sherry Broussard is running as a write-in candidate. She has data-processing and health care background and does understand crypto. (BTW spelling counts on write-in ballots).

BYH to the Pitt County Board of Elections. Many of us working folks appreciate being able to take advantage of early voting on weekends, including on Sunday.

BMH, thanks to the candidates endorsed by Trump. It was easy for me at polls. I checked all boxes of those he endorsed. Trumped!

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com , by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.