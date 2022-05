Click here to read the full article. Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open when his medical exemption visa was cancelled. The losses are piling up off the court for the Serb as well. Sportico has confirmed that UKG has ended its relationship with Djokovic. The tech...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO