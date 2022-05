The Brewer Witches topped the MDI Trojans 7-4 on Saturday, May 7th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. MDI took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, but Brewer scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings to lead 4-1. The Witches scored another run in the 5th to make it 5-1. MDI scored 1 run in the 6th to make it 5-2, before Brewer answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th to make it 7-2. MDI rallied to score 2 runs in the top of the 7th but it wasn't enough.

