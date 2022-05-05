ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Questions You Should Ask Before Getting Your Car Repaired

By Kayla Keena
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXZN9_0fUxC7VZ00

A car accident or collision is a frightening ordeal. But once you’re okay and it’s time to move on, you’ll need your vehicle repaired. If you’re not familiar with mechanics or auto repair, finding one you can trust can be stressful. We’ve put together a few questions you should ask before getting your car repaired so that you can know your mechanic is reliable and capable of fixing your vehicle.

Have You Worked on My Make and Model Before?

Certain shops specialize in specific makes and types of cars, such as trucks, sports cars, or international imports. If you have a vintage or unique vehicle, it’s good to find a mechanic who has worked on the same kind of make or model before.

Even if you have a typical vehicle, it helps if the mechanic has prior experience working on the make or model.

Can You Explain My Repair Options?

In most collision or accident repair cases, you’ll find that there are multiple options for a mechanic to make repairs. You may not be an auto expert, but you can ask your mechanic what the options for your cars are and have them explain them to you in layman’s terms.

You don’t need a detailed presentation on everything, but it’s a good idea to get the basic pros and cons of all repair strategies available. It’s good to jot down some notes if you want a second opinion from another auto shop.

Naturally, the mechanic will have a recommendation. Ask him why he chose that one and not the others. Also, inquire about which repair options are the most extensive, quickest, and most affordable.

What Warranties Do You Offer?

Most auto body shops offer warranties and guarantees on their services and parts, so you should ask your mechanic what they offer. Not every shop offers warranties, though. And if they don’t, you might want to consider another auto shop or ask them why they don’t.

The types of parts that are available and their warranties could also influence which repair option you choose to proceed with.

Can I Get a Written Estimate?

Before a mechanic performs any work on your car, you’ll want an estimate, and it’s always a good idea to get that estimate in writing with a signature from the mechanic or shop. It may sound tedious, but you’ll feel better having a written statement for the future if any problems arise.

It can be challenging to get an accurate post-accident repair estimate, but the key is to get as much detail as possible in writing. How long will it take, what parts will they use, and what are the labor costs? It’ll put your mind at ease and give you some insurance in the future.

Getting your car repaired can be stress-inducing, especially if you’re not knowledgeable about vehicles and auto repairs. But, if you keep these questions you should ask before getting your car repaired in mind, you should find a reliable and capable auto shop to work on your vehicle.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sports Car#Auto Repair
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Worst Deals on New Cars are Dominated by This One Popular Make

Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s a recent list from Consumer Reports analysts who found that this one popular make clearly dominates their findings of the worst deals on new cars right now. Cars with Prices Running...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Popular Cars to Avoid and What to Buy Instead Recommends Consumer Reports

Here’s your chance to avoid paying too much for a popular make and model with this new listing of small cars, a range of SUVs, and trucks that although not the highest priced, still qualify as popular cars. Included in the listing are the expensive popular models to avoid and the less expensive popular models that are smarter car shopping alternative choices with some under-the-radar models easily missed.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is A Fully-Loaded Infiniti Q50?

If you are looking for one of the most impressive new luxury cars, you will want to consider the new 2022 Infiniti Q50. This stylish and sporty sedan can be one of the most well-rounded models available. The new Infiniti Q50 will make your drives ahead a much better time. For the needs of more …
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

8 of the Craziest Cars Ever Built

There are some pretty interesting new cars on the market today, but none of them are as crazy as these eight examples. Whether you have seen them in movies, on the street, or just on the web, these cars are some of the most eccentric vehicles ever built. Check them out below.
CARS
Popular Science

Smarter cars won’t last you decades

You won't be able to own a car for decades when its on-board software becomes outmoded and can't be updated. Deposit PhotosEphemeral car software and the Internet of Things are killing the 'car you own forever' era.
CARS
KSN.com

The hottest used car in Kansas right now

( ) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in March over February, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize.
KANSAS STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
128K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy