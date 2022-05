RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today published "Governmental Public Health: Workforce and Infrastructure Improvement in Action," a review of the public health workforce and infrastructure across North Carolina. The paper provides an overview of select programs and opportunities within the NCDHHS Division of Public Health that aim to strengthen the public health infrastructure and support workforce development while reducing disparities and advancing equity.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO