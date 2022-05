David Bell might have been selected before the Browns selected him with the 99th pick of the 2022 draft if not for what the heartless stopwatch told NFL scouts. Bell caught 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns as a junior with the Purdue Boilermakers in 2021. He was a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, but he ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March in Indianapolis. The time ranked 29th among draft eligible wide receivers this year. He was even slower at his pro day when he ran 4.69.

