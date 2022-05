There's been a mystery for passersby in Lewiston recently. People walking or driving by Veterans Memorial Park have been trying to figure out what's being installed. After weeks of preparing a new platform, people wondered out loud if the city may be installing an outdoor stage or building out the park for a different purpose. As it turns out, both are true. Veterans Memorial Park will be home to a new concrete stage for live events, but it's also set to feature one of the largest and most impressive free standing signs in all of Maine.

