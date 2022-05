Rose Namajunas believes she should still be the UFC strawweight champion. On Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 274, Namajunas put her strawweight title on the line in a rematch with one-time champion Carla Esparza. It was, to put it mildly, bad. For five rounds, Namajunas and Esparza stared at each other in a listless battle that had the commentary team openly poking fun at it. In the end, Esparza reclaimed the strawweight title with a split decision that immediately had the fans booing. And in the post-fight press conference, Namajunas was also none too pleased with the decision.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO