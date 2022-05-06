Over 30 Maine Vanity Plates And Some Will Definitely Make You Blush

We all know that gas prices have been insanely high this year. The prices have gone up, then back down, and have been skyrocketing yet again. I would drive down the street and one-day prices would be $3.99 and then the next day it was back to $4.27. Sometimes when we see the lower gas prices, we don't choose to fill our gas tanks that day and choose to go one more day, only to realize that we messed up. At least, I know I've been upset over not filling my gas tank a day earlier.

