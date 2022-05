My first Firehouse Subs experience was in Topsham, likely around 2016 and I have yet to find a better sub. This may sound like an ad, but like many, I'm simply a BIG fan. Firehouse Subs became a routine for myself and a friend of mine as we made the trek down to Portland or Old Orchard Beach to go out dancing after work. I think I’ve ordered the same thing every single time.

TOPSHAM, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO