Ambler Borough Is Getting a New Apartment Community for the First Time in 50 Years

Image via The Crossings at Ambler Station.

Partially covered patio complete with grilling stations, TVs, lounge seating, dining space, fire pits, and warm bistro lighting at The Crossings at Ambler Station.

Ambler is getting ready to welcome its first new apartment community in over 50 years, reports AroundAmbler.

25+ years ago, Ambler was a blighted community with multiple abandoned industrial facilities.

Through dedication and focus, members of the Ambler Borough worked diligently to attract commerce, retail, dining, arts, and culture to Ambler, transforming the town into the thriving community it is today.

In 2020, Summit Realty Advisors broke ground on The Crossings at Ambler Station, a brand new, 114-unit apartment community. The development is under construction and will offer pet-friendly, one- and two-bedroom homes of 669–1,155 square feet.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of this awesome new project that Ambler has needed for a long time. It’s a perfect location for development. People will be in walking distance of all Ambler has to offer, even though the community is so well planned, they may never want to leave it,” Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company, said.

The Crossings at Ambler Station is on track to welcome its first residents in Fall 2022.

“I am so grateful Summit Realty was committed to getting this project approved. It’s a testament to their unwavering dedication and vision. People are dying to come live in Ambler, but we need apartments for them. I couldn’t be more thrilled about The Crossings at Ambler Station,” said Liz Wahl Kunzier, Ambler Main Street Manager.

More information is at AroundAmbler.

