Ambler, PA

Ambler Borough Is Getting a New Apartment Community for the First Time in 50 Years

By Christine Tarlecki
 4 days ago
Image via The Crossings at Ambler Station.

Partially covered patio complete with grilling stations, TVs, lounge seating, dining space, fire pits, and warm bistro lighting at The Crossings at Ambler Station.

Ambler is getting ready to welcome its first new apartment community in over 50 years, reports AroundAmbler.

25+ years ago, Ambler was a blighted community with multiple abandoned industrial facilities.

Through dedication and focus, members of the Ambler Borough worked diligently to attract commerce, retail, dining, arts, and culture to Ambler, transforming the town into the thriving community it is today.

In 2020, Summit Realty Advisors broke ground on The Crossings at Ambler Station, a brand new, 114-unit apartment community. The development is under construction and will offer pet-friendly, one- and two-bedroom homes of 669–1,155 square feet.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of this awesome new project that Ambler has needed for a long time. It’s a perfect location for development. People will be in walking distance of all Ambler has to offer, even though the community is so well planned, they may never want to leave it,” Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company, said.

The Crossings at Ambler Station is on track to welcome its first residents in Fall 2022.

“I am so grateful Summit Realty was committed to getting this project approved. It’s a testament to their unwavering dedication and vision. People are dying to come live in Ambler, but we need apartments for them. I couldn’t be more thrilled about The Crossings at Ambler Station,” said Liz Wahl Kunzier, Ambler Main Street Manager.

More information is at AroundAmbler.

Area Residents Support Increases in Real Estate Densities to Address Housing Crunch

Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) examples, shown in pink, in relation to their traditional home orientations.Image via AARP. The majority of Philadelphia-area residents have voiced support for “modest densification” measures in residential neighborhoods. In short, they favor residential real estate arrangements that allow multi-residential housing on a single building lot. Manny Garcia explained the trend — and its growing acceptance — for Zillow.
PREIT Reports 1Q22 Results, Ahead of New Family Entertainment Center at Willow Grove Park

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) has released its 1Q22 results, including performance stats for Willow Grove Park’s new family fun center. “Our portfolio of assets continues to draw interest from investors and tenants interested in assets and parcels. We continue to focus on executing on the near-term plan to exercise our credit facility extension and our longer-term plan to improve our balance sheet through land and asset sales,” said Joseph F. Coradino, PREIT Chairman and CEO.
