Maine is home to many breweries, shops, and more. However, when most people think of Maine, they do not think about seeing a desert. Well, in Freeport, ME, near the Freeport Outlets, you can actually visit a desert in Maine. The name of this desert, well it's called Desert of Maine. So you can actually go shopping at L.L. Bean and the outlets as well as visit a desert on the same day.

FREEPORT, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO