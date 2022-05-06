ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Heights, PA

Bear Necessities: We’re Not the Only Suburbs Evicting Hairy, Hungry Nocturnal Visitors

By David Bjorkgren
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDd6X_0fUwsNyP00

A black bear captured in a Clifton Heights yard has been safely transported to State Game Lands in a less populated area in Dauphin County, reports the CBS3 staff.

The drowsy Delaware County bear had been hit with a tranquilizer dart and was hanging from a tree in the yard of Adriana Fernande. He slowly descended to the ground.

Wardens from the State Game Commission, assisted by police and firefighters, scooped him up in a tarp.

The bear was captured overnight Tuesday into Wednesday near Baltimore Pike after creating a local stir among residents in the Drexel Hill, Lansdowne, Clifton Heights area.

Officials spent hours Tuesday searching, assisted by helicopters and set up a bear trap with sweets in Kent Park in Drexel Hill to try to lure it.

“I was just upstairs watching TV and I see all of these lights and people talking, and I’m like, ‘Did someone get pulled over out front?’ So I go to look out the window, there’s cop cars, and then I look out back and there’s just 30 cops just everywhere for Yogi the bear,” Joshua Switz said.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Clifton Heights, PA
Delaware County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lansdowne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Nocturnal#Black Bear#State Game Lands#The State Game Commission
New Jersey 101.5

$400 bottle shoplifted from NJ liquor store

Avalon police are looking for men who have expensive taste in liquor but don't feel like paying for it. The Avalon PD posted photos on Facebook of a transaction in a liquor store where men apparently stole one bottle of expensive Johnnie Walker Scotch while two other men were distracting the clerk by buying another bottle of the Scotch with cash.
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
abc27 News

Missing boater found dead in Swatara Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a missing person in the Swatara Creek on Wednesday, May 4. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Leon Merlin, the missing individual, got into his boat in front of his residence. Twenty minutes later, his boat was then seen by a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Largest Restaurant Opens on Penn's Landing Waterfront

The self-proclaimed largest restaurant in Philadelphia opened this week along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing. FCM Hospitality cut the ribbon Tuesday on Liberty Point at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum. The sprawling 28,000 square foot restaurant can host around 1,400 people at once over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BUCKSCO.Today

Floral Laurels: One of Our Outdoor Treasures Makes Philly Mag List of Must-Sees for Spring 2022

Nature lovers of all ages will enjoy a springtime visit to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve.Image via Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve. A Philadelphia Magazine listing of the most appealing gardens and arboretums has included one in our own backyards. Sandy Hingston, Laura Swartz, Emily Leaman, and Ashley Primis plucked it out of a number of contenders for a blooming-terrific recommendation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy