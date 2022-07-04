ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2022 - current offers and what to expect this year

By Aleksha McLoughlin
 3 days ago
Prime Day Gaming Laptop deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNiiJ_0fUwpz6s00

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals will be upon us in just over a week's time, as the hotly anticipated sales event is taking place on July 12 and 13. If what we've seen from previous years is to be believed, then the world's largest online retailer's double-day of discounts event should offer many opportunities to find everything from budget models, to mid-range machines, and the highest-end portable powerhouses that money can buy.

If you want the chance to score the most in-demand gear across the Prime Day gaming laptop deals, then we recommend keeping a close watch on the lightning deals. This is because some of the more aggressively priced models are specifically reserved for this blink and you'll miss them timed offers. We've seen some of the more coveted models around sell at historic low prices in our times in these instances, and we'll be using our prior knowledge to bring you all the best at the time, too.

If you're in the market for a cheap gaming laptop or one of the best gaming laptops then you're likely to have many options soon. And if you're interested in more discounts, we're also gearing you up for Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day PC deals as well.

The best pre Prime Day gaming laptop deals available now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chv0A_0fUwpz6s00

Try out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial
You can currently get your hands on an Amazon Prime free trial which will see you through the Prime Day sales . This grants you access to next-day delivery and Prime Video, as well as more benefits for just $14.99 / £7.99 a month.
View Deal

The best Pre Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the US

These pre Prime Day gaming laptop deals may are not beholden to Amazon Prime members exclusively, so if you want to strike while the iron's hot and beat the rush, you've got a few choices below. We've compiled a few of the more aggressive offers right here ahead of the fabled day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njrrA_0fUwpz6s00

Acer Nitro 5 | $840 $744.99 at Amazon
Save $95 - This is one of the lower prices that we've come across on the perennially popular Acer Nitro 5, and while not quite the historic lowest rate, this is still a price well worth investing in. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VhhI_0fUwpz6s00

Dell G15 | $930 $879.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Although a little pricier than the absolute entry-level Dell G15 models, this configuration includes double the storage space that is usually found at this rate all considerably under the $900 mark. Features: Intel Core 11400H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUENy_0fUwpz6s00

Asus ROG Strix G15 | $1,050 $899.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the Asus ROG Strix G15, and a great rate considering the premium package here. You're benefiting from double the RAM usually seen at this price as well as a super-fast screen, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 300Hz IPS Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keC5s_0fUwpz6s00

MSI Crosshair 17 | $1,600 $1,279 at Amazon
Save $321 - Although the MSI Crosshair 17 has been cheaper once in the past, this model has recently sold at MSRP earlier this month, with prices steadily rising since that first drop. This means that now could be an ideal time to invest in this large and powerful gaming laptop for less. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VwyD_0fUwpz6s00

MSI Pulse GL66 | $1,499 $1,298.75 at Amazon
Save $200 - Taking the discount into consideration, the MSI Pulse GL66 has to be one of the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptops that we've come across in quite some time. While not quite the historic lowest price, this is still a great rate for what your money gets you. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYr4f_0fUwpz6s00

MSI GP66 Leopard | $2,050 $1,739 at Amazon
Save $311 - This is one of the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptops that we've ever seen, and also the lowest price that we're able to verify on the high-end machine. If you've been after a mobile rig that can play anything in 1080p, you'll be very happy with the MSI GP66 Leopard for the money. Features: View Deal

The best Pre Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the UK

As far as the pre Prime Day gaming laptop deals go over in the UK, we're seeing some deep discounts on both the budget and more premium end of the scale. We've rounded up a few of what we consider to be the best offers available now, but be warned, stock is fleeting, so act sooner rather than later if any of these listings appeal to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0vFi_0fUwpz6s00

Asus TUF FX506LH | £730 £599.99 at Amazon
Save £130 - This is the historic lowest price on the Asus TUF FX506LH, and one of the cheapest gaming laptops around. Period. There's little more you can ask for at under the £600 mark, as this mobile rig has all you need for entry-level 1080p gaming. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LX72J_0fUwpz6s00

Asus TUF Gaming FA506IC | £800 £649 at Amazon
Save £150 - Simply put, we've never seen the Asus TUF Gaming FA506IC cheaper than this! This is a stellar price for an RTX 3050 gaming laptop, and ideal for anyone wanting to use DLSS and ray tracing on a budget. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWKF3_0fUwpz6s00

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 | £1,100 £979.99 at Amazon
Save £120 - Despite the fact that the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 has been cheaper once in the past, this is still a great price for a machine featuring a current-generation Ryzen 7 CPU, and the powerful RTX 3060 at the helm. What's more, you're getting double the RAM that is typically available at considerably under a grand, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krwrj_0fUwpz6s00

Medion Beast X25 | £1,400 £1,285.97 at Amazon
Save £114 - Although a lesser-known brand, this RTX 3070 gaming laptop is well worth the price of the investment at considerably under the £1,300 mark. The Medion Beast X25 benefits from a 1440p panel, instead of 1080p which is more common at this price range meaning you can crank those sliders further. Features: AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 165Hz QHD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOIji_0fUwpz6s00

MSI Crosshair 15 | £1,899 £1,803.62 at Amazon
While at the pricier end for RTX 3070 gaming laptops, this MSI Crosshair 15 model justifies the price with the inclusion of the latest i9 CPU combined with a fast refresh rate 1440p panel, too. The GPU here will be able to hit those frame rates as well, so you're maxing out games in full splendor here. Features: Intel Core i9-12900H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD screen.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnMdE_0fUwpz6s00

Razer Blade 14 | £2,800 £2,299.97 at Amazon
Save £500 - This deal is offering a massive discount on our number one pick for the best gaming laptop at an incredible price. As far as high-end machines go, you couldn't possibly ask of more at the £2,300 mark. This is the machine you want if the bleeding edge is on your agenda. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch 165Hz QHD screen.
View Deal

Prime Day gaming laptop deals - Frequently Asked Questions

When will Prime Day gaming laptop deals start?

Amazon has now confirmed that the Prime Day gaming laptop deals will be taking place on July 12 and July 13. We knew previously that the event would take place in the middle of the this month, but now the date has been officially announced. Early deals are set to begin on 21 June, so it's worth being a close eye on the world's largest online retailer as gaming laptop models see their prices slashed.

Do I need a Prime Membership to access Prime Day gaming laptop deals?

In order to make the most of the Prime Day gaming laptop deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. Fortunately, there's a free trial available in both the US and UK for you to give the service a try risk-free ahead of the event. Through it, you'll have access to not only next-day delivery but also the company's coveted video service.

What's important to state, though, is that many other retailers will be vying for some attention of their own, as we generally see storefronts such as Dell, Walmart, and Best Buy (US) as well as Currys, Laptops Direct, Box and Argos (UK) getting in on the gaming laptop deals action.

What will Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals look like in 2022?

We're expecting the Prime Day gaming laptop deals this year to offer up more savings on Ampere-based hardware than we saw last year. The RTX 30 series is nearing its second year on the market, with machines running the latest generation of Nvidia video cards sure to be cheaper than what was on offer previously. In stark contrast, it's unlikely that many RTX 20-series units will be up for sale, as Turing is close to four years old now.

With the introduction of RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti laptops earlier in the year, it's possible that we will see high-end rigs discounted. Equally, we're anticipating that RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 gaming laptops could experience some of their deepest savings since the winter sales events, too.

The one thing we noticed over the previous Prime Day was that gaming laptops were flying off the virtual shelves, as the more competitive offers were being claimed quickly. This wasn't just the case for Amazon itself, especially factoring in Lightning Deals, but also with Dell, who had aggressive rates on its line of gaming laptops, too, with limited availability.

What happened during last year's Prime Day gaming laptop deals?

Last year's Prime Day gaming laptop deals were largely defined by extensive offers on mid-range machines starting from around the $1,000+ mark. Amazon itself had some competitive offers on the likes of the Razer Blade, as well as Asus Zephyrus models. However, retailers such as Best Buy and Newegg held just as competitive offers, if not more so, on a wide range of both budget and enthusiast-level machines, too.

Do gaming laptops go on sale for Prime Day?

While Amazon has its fair share of gaming laptop deals available over the Prime Day period, as touched upon above, it's the competition from retailers such as Newegg, Best Buy, and, Dell, and Walmart which can prove all the more fierce. It's always worth checking in at multiple retailers over the 48 hour sales period. We recommend watching Dell's gaming laptop deals as soon as Amazon makes the announcements, as this retailer usually has very aggressively priced timed discounts, which are usually claimed in a matter of minutes.

We're also bringing you all we know on Prime Day TV deals as well as the Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals , too.

Also, w hat gaming setup would be complete without the best gaming keyboard , best gaming mouse , and best gaming desk for your next laptop?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

