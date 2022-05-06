ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Thick Film and Thin Film Chip Resistors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://riedon.com/blog/thick-film-and-thin-film-chip-resistors/. Film technology products have developed sufficiently to replacing older carbon resistors. There are two common film types, thick film and metal or thin film, with thick film being the most prolific type of resistor used in electronic devices. These devices may look similar, but they are constructed...

Nature.com

Mobility enhancement in heavily doped semiconductors via electron cloaking

Doping is central for solid-state devices from transistors to thermoelectric energy converters. The interaction between electrons and dopants plays a pivotal role in carrier transport. Conventional theory suggests that the Coulomb field of the ionized dopants limits the charge mobility at high carrier densities, and that either the atomic details of the dopants are unimportant or the mobility can only be further degraded, while experimental results often show that dopant choice affects mobility. In practice, the selection of dopants is still mostly a trial-and-error process. Here we demonstrate, via first-principles simulation and comparison with experiments, that a large short-range perturbation created by selected dopants can in fact counteract the long-range Coulomb field, leading to electron transport that is nearly immune to the presence of dopants. Such "cloaking" of dopants leads to enhanced mobilities at high carrier concentrations close to the intrinsic electron"“phonon scattering limit. We show that the ionic radius can be used to guide dopant selection in order to achieve such an electron-cloaking effect. Our finding provides guidance to the selection of dopants for solid-state conductors to achieve high mobility for electronic, photonic, and energy conversion applications.
ENGINEERING
KTEN.com

Why Foggy Glass Repair is Better Than Foggy Window Replacement?

Originally Posted On: https://ottawa.windowmedics.com/blog/why-foggy-glass-repair-is-better-than-foggy-window-replacement/. Windows not only give you a clear view of the outside but also help to keep your home bright and cheerful. They allow natural light to filter in and also help you ventilate your home. So, if windows turn foggy, it will affect the quality of life and also result in poor curb appeal. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry as you can opt for foggy glass repair and restore your windows.
HOME & GARDEN
Phys.org

Researchers create flat magic window with liquid crystals

For the first time, researchers have used liquid crystals to create a flat magic window—a transparent device that produces a hidden image when light shines on it. The technology represents a new twist on a very old light trick. Thousands of years ago, artisans in China and Japan made...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optical nonlinearity goes ultrafast in 2D semiconductor-based nanocavities

Decades of scientific progress in the fields of micro and nano-photonics allowed to harness strong interactions between light and matter in solid-state systems, leading to fascinating phenomena and ground-breaking technological applications. Light-matter interactions in semiconductors can be precisely controlled by tuning the coupling between excitons, bosonic quasi-particles made of bound electron-hole pairs, and photons confined in an optical resonator. At high coupling strengths, resonant photons coherently exchange energy with excitons at a rate (Rabi frequency, Î©R) higher than that of the dephasing processes (i.e., the rate at which photons escape from the cavity or excitons dephase), entering the so-called strong coupling (SC) regime. From this process, new hybrid quantum states are formed, called polaritons. Reaching the SC regime opened new avenues for observing highly nonlinear optical phenomena in the solid state, such as Bose-Einstein condensation1,2, polariton lasing3,4 and optical parametric amplification5. These discoveries have been recently exploited for the creation of all-optical logic gates6 and polariton-based neural networks7.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers find superconductors can carry magnetic information much longer distances than conventional metals

A group of theoretical physicists from the University of Jyväskylä and Tampere University, Finland, and the Materials Physics Center in San Sebastian, Spain, explain how superconductors can carry magnetic information to much longer distances than can conventional metals. The finding could be useful in information processing that uses magnetic materials at low temperatures.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

High-Speed X-Ray Lasers Reveal the Secret Crystal Structures of Small Molecules

High-speed X-ray free-electron lasers have unlocked the crystal structures of small molecules relevant to chemistry and materials science, proving a new method that could advance semiconductor and solar cell development. Compounds that form tiny crystals hold secrets that might accelerate renewable energy production and semiconductor development. The finding of their...
CHEMISTRY

