Thick Film and Thin Film Chip Resistors

Decades of scientific progress in the fields of micro and nano-photonics allowed to harness strong interactions between light and matter in solid-state systems, leading to fascinating phenomena and ground-breaking technological applications. Light-matter interactions in semiconductors can be precisely controlled by tuning the coupling between excitons, bosonic quasi-particles made of bound electron-hole pairs, and photons confined in an optical resonator. At high coupling strengths, resonant photons coherently exchange energy with excitons at a rate (Rabi frequency, Î©R) higher than that of the dephasing processes (i.e., the rate at which photons escape from the cavity or excitons dephase), entering the so-called strong coupling (SC) regime. From this process, new hybrid quantum states are formed, called polaritons. Reaching the SC regime opened new avenues for observing highly nonlinear optical phenomena in the solid state, such as Bose-Einstein condensation1,2, polariton lasing3,4 and optical parametric amplification5. These discoveries have been recently exploited for the creation of all-optical logic gates6 and polariton-based neural networks7.
