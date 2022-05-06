ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

I built a Frankenstein large format wet plate camera from scratch for photographing ghosts

By Markus Hofstätter
DIY Photography
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrine at Corrine West Photography booked a wet plate workshop with me before the pandemic started. Two years later we were finally able to do it. The main subject was to get comfortable with the wet collodion process and to create images similar to the ones of spirit photographer William H....

www.diyphotography.net

