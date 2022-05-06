ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 Preview - 148th Run For The Roses

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Derby 2022 Preview - 148th Run For The Roses. Kentucky Derby, the...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
SPORTS
The Spun

Bob Baffert Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

No horse racing trainer has more wins at the Kentucky Derby than Bob Baffert. But he won't be getting a chance to extend that record this year. Ahead of the Kentucky Derby tomorrow, Baffert has made it clear that he isn't done fighting against Churchill Downs. In an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Baffert said he hasn't gotten his "due process" relating to last year's controversy.
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after race

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards. Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Preakness Stakes#The Belmont Stakes#Grade 1 Kentucky Derby
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

One horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field who could make bettors' ears perk up when they hear his name is Pioneer of Medina. Last year, Medina Spirit won the Derby before testing positive for a banned substance, then passed away in December and was subsequently stripped of his victory. However, Medina Spirit is not related to Pioneer of Medina, but there is a link. Pioneer of Medina is owned by Sumaya U.S. Stables, which also owned Medina Spirit's sire, Protonico. Pioneer of Medina would have to surprise many to cross the finish line first just as Medina Spirit did, as he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, also has Mo Donegal in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup at 10-1, while the horse topping the odds board is Zandon (3-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Embattled golf legend Phil Mickelson gambled away $40M in just four years and placed 50 bets in 20 minutes in front of stunned journalist, biography claims

Phil Mickelson racked up $40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014 and flaunted his betting habit in front of an astonished reporter, according to the PGA star's biographer. Federal auditors discovered the steep losses while investigating Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme, according to an excerpt from...
SPORTS
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022: 'Mattress Mack' to place biggest bet in history of the race

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is looking to make sports betting history at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. McIngvale, who has a track record of betting big on the biggest sporting events, plans to place a record-breaking wager of $2.5-3 million on whichever horse ends up being the favorite in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
SPORTS
The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: 1 Horse Has Been Scratched From The Kentucky Derby

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is just one day away. On Friday, the event's official Twitter account revealed that Ethereal Road has been scratched from Saturday evening's first leg of the 2022 Triple Crown. Ethereal Road 1-1-1 in seven career starts and just eked out...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy