Imlay City Farmers Market

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
How do you know when to water your vegetables and how much water to apply? It's not difficult, but there are certain nuances to watering vegetables that you should know about in order to make the most of your watering efforts. For example, watering seedlings is different from watering established vegetable plants. Watering in-ground beds is different from watering containers. And watering in the morning is better than watering at noon. Understanding these differences will maximize your watering efficiency. Here are the most important mistakes to avoid so your vegetables get all the water they need for a healthy harvest.
You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. In the lockdown spring of 2020, when scores of people started vegetable gardens, a...
Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
The Oakland County Farmers Market will be celebrating flowers and featuring Michigan-made food and craft vendors, on upcoming Sundays in May. Spring Flowers and Michigan Made Sundays are happening 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, May 8, 15, 22 and 29. Annuals, perennials, plants, hanging baskets, succulents and vegetable starters will be...
STARTING a garden can get pretty pricey very fast but you might actually be able to save some money if you know the right place to get your supplies. In fact, a gardening pro has revealed that gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts shouldn't sleep on the Dollar Tree. A gardening aficionado,...
As with everything else, landscaping trends come and go. Staying abreast of the latest in landscaping trends—and phasing out plants or outdoor decor that are no longer en vogue—is an easy way to keep your curb appeal high and, if you’re putting your home on the market anytime soon, potentially increase buyers’ interest in your home. Which landscaping fads are now past their prime? Read on. While change can be hard, a refresh will serve your yard well.
Thomas is interested in all types of animals and pets, from reptiles to sugar gliders. If you take a close look at the photo above, you can see exactly what a chicken tractor is. In the little shed at the one end are two nest boxes, and at the bottom, there is a chicken roost.
Once you're done with that gallon of milk, don't throw the jug out! See brilliant uses for old milk jugs. When my trusty old metal watering can rusted through, I decided to reuse and recycle instead of buying a new one. I rinsed out a milk jug and drilled a few holes in the cap. It’s a good size, lighter weight and easy to carry. — Matt Boley.
You've probably heard all about using coffee grounds in gardening. But does using coffee actually work, and if so, how do you use coffee grounds correctly, for maximum benefit to your soil and plants?. You've put your best coffee maker to good use – now, find out how to make...
GRAND BLANC, MI -- The city says Amazon Fresh will anchor the Grand Blanc Marketplace, a vacant plaza that was once home to retailer Kmart and a Farmer Jack grocery store. City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said on Friday, May 6, that the owner of the property, Markus Management Group, has told city officials that Amazon will be a part of the redeveloped property.
My front garden features a tree that blooms in early June and makes people stop and ask me what it is. They’re stumped because it’s unusual for a tree to bloom so late in the spring. And although the flowers are white, they look and smell like lilacs.
The Library of Congress (LOC) states that Benjamin Franklin created Poor Richard’s Almanac in 1732. It inspired the creation of The Old Farmer’s Almanac that has guided United States farmers for centuries.
