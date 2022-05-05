ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imlay City, MI

Imlay City Farmers Market

bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImlay City Farmers Market is back! The market will...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 2

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
BHG

7 of the Worst Mistakes to Avoid When Watering Your Vegetable Garden

How do you know when to water your vegetables and how much water to apply? It's not difficult, but there are certain nuances to watering vegetables that you should know about in order to make the most of your watering efforts. For example, watering seedlings is different from watering established vegetable plants. Watering in-ground beds is different from watering containers. And watering in the morning is better than watering at noon. Understanding these differences will maximize your watering efficiency. Here are the most important mistakes to avoid so your vegetables get all the water they need for a healthy harvest.
GARDENING
Salon

Help! What vegetables should I be planting right now?

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. In the lockdown spring of 2020, when scores of people started vegetable gardens, a...
AGRICULTURE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Imlay City, MI
BobVila

8 Landscaping Mistakes That Make a Home Look Outdated

As with everything else, landscaping trends come and go. Staying abreast of the latest in landscaping trends—and phasing out plants or outdoor decor that are no longer en vogue—is an easy way to keep your curb appeal high and, if you’re putting your home on the market anytime soon, potentially increase buyers’ interest in your home. Which landscaping fads are now past their prime? Read on. While change can be hard, a refresh will serve your yard well.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Flowers#Baked Goods#Food Drink#Imlay City Farmers Market
Family Handyman

10 Resourceful Uses for Milk Jugs

Once you're done with that gallon of milk, don't throw the jug out! See brilliant uses for old milk jugs. When my trusty old metal watering can rusted through, I decided to reuse and recycle instead of buying a new one. I rinsed out a milk jug and drilled a few holes in the cap. It’s a good size, lighter weight and easy to carry. — Matt Boley.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy