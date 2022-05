TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Summer Games Torch Run Southwest Leg began Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the parking lot of the Walmart Super Center on Arkansas Boulevard. The participating Texarkana, Ark. police officers were prepared to run and carry the torch with a live flame for 18 miles. It then was passed to the Hempstead County Runners, who would then pass the torch to other law enforcement departments across the state of Arkansas, eventually ending up in the final destination of Searcy, Ark., at the Harding University stadium.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO