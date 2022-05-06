ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

What to Expect for Black Fashion Week

By Samantha De Leon
mspmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning next week, you can expect serious style to hit the runways at Black Fashion Week MN. Thanks to Natalie Morrow, who established BFWMN in 2019, the organization gives a platform to talented creators and artists of color to showcase their devotion to their craft. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, here’s the...

mspmag.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Minnesota

$7 Million Penthouse In Downtown Minneapolis Is Going Back On The Market

Originally published on May 5 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $7 million penthouse in downtown Minneapolis – reportedly owned by one of the Pohlads – is going back on the market. Bob Pohlad and his wife, Becky, reportedly purchased the condo at Washburn Lofts in 2016 for a whopping $6.3 million. Its price tag in 2022 looks to be the most expensive property listed in Minneapolis. The property, located next to the Mill City Museum, was listed on Monday by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,370-square-foot space has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dining rooms and overlooks St. Anthony Falls. Plus, there’s three garage parking spaces. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) “Elegant open flowing floorplan with walls of windows showcasing commanding views at every turn! Gourmet kitchen with French doors leading out to the palatial 3,000 square foot private terrace with outdoor kitchen, sitting area, sauna and outdoor shower,” the listing said. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) The property is currently listed as “coming soon.” (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) Bob Pohlad co-manages Pohlad Companies, which was founded in the 1950s by his father Carl Pohlad. Bob Pohlad’s brother, Jim, is the owner of the Minnesota Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Maplewood, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Spring & Summer Celebrations Coming Back In Full Force

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 took a lot of the fun away from Minnesota’s summer festivals the past two year, including Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Twin Cities. And while there’s plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend, St. Paul Cinco de Mayo festivities are scaled back. At El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul, it’s drink specials, plenty of food and lots of fellowship starting on Thursday. “I know at least in our community here on the West Side, the businesses are all doing their own thing, and it’s a great time to get out and support Mexican and Latino-owned businesses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
AFAR

How to Support LGBTQ+-Owned Businesses on a Trip to Minnesota

With one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the U.S., Minnesota is a Midwest bastion of inclusivity. From soccer bars and charming, small-town inns to drag brunches and farm-to-table dining, here’s how you can shop small and explore queer communities when you visit the state. Apple blossoms have begun...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Fashion Runways#The Times Hosted#Q A#Sass#Anyse Fashion#Nsod Clothing#1256 N Penn Avenue
Fun 104.3

Minnesota’s 8 Most Romantic Places Within 90 Minutes of Rochester

The topic of romantic places came up today and it got me thinking about some of the best spots to go for a romantic date night or even a romantic weekend getaway. So I did a little digging and ended up finding a list of the 13 most romantic places in Minnesota. Some of them are up north, of course, but I wanted to focus on ones that are a little closer to home.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
MIX 108

Minnesota Apparel Company Had $10,000 Worth Of Apparel Stolen

The owners of a Minnesota Apparel Company are asking for the public's help with any information regarding a break-in of their warehouse this past weekend. The company is called Fan Girl MN an online store that carries Minnesota sports merchandise geared toward women. Co-founder Callie Inman describes the merchandise as something you can wear out with friends or to the stadium.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy