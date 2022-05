ATLANTA -- The lack of run support for Corbin Burnes was not new. The lack of defensive support, now that was an unfortunate development. The Brewers were charged with two errors behind Burnes, but it could have been more. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner lowered his already-stellar ERA from 1.93 to 1.86 and yet was the pitcher of record in the team’s 3-2 loss to the Braves at Truist Park on Saturday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO