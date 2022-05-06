ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Take Your Dog to Dinner with St. Cloud’s Dog-Friendly Patio Guide

By Pete Hanson
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for the perfect place to grab a bite with your four-legged friend this spring? Saint Cloud's dog-friendly patio guide can help you with that. Here's a list of Dog-Friendly Patios in Central Minnesota where they'd love to see you and your pup while you enjoy a beer or a bite...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Q97.9

Bring Your Dog to Story Land for Two Days With Their Paws in the Park Event

Story Land is located in Glen, New Hampshire. It was founded in 1954 and it is always a fun place to go during the summer months, for both the young and young at heart. I remember going to Story Land as a child, being immersed in nursery rhymes, meeting iconic story characters, and going on rides with my family.
PETS
1390 Granite City Sports

Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Sauk Rapids, MN
Food & Drinks
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
St. Cloud, MN
Waite Park, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Pets & Animals
Sauk Rapids, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
Waite Park, MN
Pets & Animals
Waite Park, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Dog Friendly Patios#Green Mill#Lincoln Depot#Lincoln Ave Se#Quarry Grill Bar#Capital Tavern#Boulder Tap House#Route 75 Bar Grill#Mexican
Hot 99.1

Your Kids’ Favorite Dog Family ‘Bluey’ is Coming to the Capital Region!

Moms and Dads get ready because your kids' favorite lovable characters from Bluey are coming to the Capital Region for a stage show. Bluey is a loveable six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy and the cartoon follows her adventures as she lives with her dad, "mum", and four-year-old little sister, Bingo. They are Australian and have an adorable accent. All of the episodes follow Bluey and her high energy as she plays elaborate games and unpredictable and hilarious ways according to IMDB.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Baker’s Battle: Apple Valley ‘Cake Wars’ Winner Closes Bakery To Fight Stage 4 Cancer

Originally published on May 5 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — An Apple Valley baker is hanging up her apron temporarily to face an unexpected fight. Ann Alaboud is well known for her buttercream frosting and elaborate cakes, but even more well-known for winning “Cake Wars” on the Food Network. Just two weeks after opening up her new Sweet Treasures bakery location, she had to shut it down. “I got confirmation that I do have cancer on my birthday, so it was just like devastating,” Alaboud said. “You don’t even like think that you would get cancer.” (credit: Ann Alaboud) After searching for answers from healthcare professionals for a...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars. The St. Cloud Police Department License Plate Art Contest gives area students the opportunity to design the front license plate on one of 33 squad cars. Any area student aged five though 17 can submit a design idea through May 20th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Assault Boats happy to hear about save on Lake Minnetonka

A boater on Lake Minnetonka is recovering after being rescued in April. He had been thrown from his new Boston Whaler, and the boat kept going in circles. The Hennepin County Water Patrol pulled him to safety, and managed to stop the out of control boat. The patrol was using...
MINNETONKA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy