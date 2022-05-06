ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Johnny Phillips: Jesus had a sense of humor

By Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Few things in lifeare more humorous than naturally funny people going at one another full force, but with little results.

Just ask the Three Stooges, Keystone Cops, Laurel and Hardy and any number of the Hollywood greats who made hundreds of movies and millions of dollars with this genre of entertainment.

But none of them even approached the time spent battling one another in the media, on stage or in person as did Fred Allen and Jack Benny, two of the most outstanding names in professional comedy.

It all began on Dec. 30, 1936, when on the Fred Allen radio program, a 10-year-old violinist protege named Stuart Canin performed The Bee.

Allen, known for his ad lib talent, quipped, “Only in the fifth grade and he plays better than Jack Benny … an alleged violin player who should be ashamed of himself.”

Each comedian had his respective radio program and the two would appear on each others’ program to dis the other and keep the “feud” going.

In reality the two men were neighbors and good friends who highly appreciated each others’ talents. The feud was merely a hoax which most of the public suspected and enjoyed.

What about some comedy relief in our faith lives?

The answer came to the Quaker theologian Elton Trueblood during his family’s regular evening devotion through the insight of his elementary-age son.

As Trueblood read Jesus’ famous story of the fault-finding hypocrite and came to the words, “How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a beam is in your own eye,” he heard his son giggling.

Assuming the boy was ignoring the solemnity of the moment, Trueblood aimed one of those parental glares at him as sufficient warning to return his attention to the scripture.

Trueblood was astonished to discover his son was following the teaching of Christ with close attention — in fact, the father realized the child was listening with fresh ears and heard not only the truism of Jesus the teacher but also the humorous satire of the master storyteller.

As with many of us, Trueblood immediately comprehended that the deadly serious Puritan understanding of faith is so ingrained in our religious consciousness most of us cannot fathom the non-rabbinic teaching methods by Jesus of exaggeration, irony and paradox.

Simply put — Jesus had a sense of humor. F, but more importantly, the followers of Jesus gain a great dealmore from His teachings once they read His teachings with the fresh mind of a child.

“Don’t throw pearls before swine!”

“It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of heaven.”

Both are examples of Jesus employing absurdity, but He caught the ears of the people, and they listened as they would to the best of any stand-upcomedian.

However, Jesus’ best punch lines seemed to have been saved for the religious elite.

Everyone in His audiences knew of hypocrites going to great lengths to publicly demonstrate their piety.

He taught, “When you do something good, don’t go tooting your own horn — else you already have your reward,” and the people knew exactly of what He spoke.

One might wonder what Jesus would have to say today to the televangelists — or ourselves.

