ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, MN

Man Sentenced to Prison for High-Speed Crash that Killed 2

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Orono man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving crash that killed two young...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a rollover crash on a Highway 36 exit in Roseville Saturday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 46-year-old Earl Anderson was driving east on the highway and exited at Dale Street just after 5 p.m. His vehicle went into the ditch, hit a fence, rolled and hit several trees. (credit: MnDOT) The state patrol said Anderson was not wearing a seat belt, and he died at the scene. Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

James Blue Sentenced To 7.5 Years For Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman

ORONO, Minn. (WCCO) — The driver in a deadly crash that killed two men, including the Gopher hockey coach’s son, learned his fate on Thursday. Last month, James Blue pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation while operating a vehicle under the influence as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced on Thursday to seven-and-a-half years in prison. Prosecutors said Blue, 52, was drunk and driving nearly 100 miles per hour when he lost control of his car, left the road and hit several trees in Orono last summer. Video evidence allegedly shows that Blue was trying to impress the young...
ORONO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, MN
Orono, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Orono, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Traffic Accident#Ap#Gophers#Blue
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash Involving Suspected Drunken Driver Splits Truck In Half

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A chase involving a suspected drunken driver in southern Minnesota Sunday ended with a man in jail and a truck cut in half. Austin police say the driver was swerving and topped out at 70 miles per hour before veering off the road and hitting a tree, which ripped off the bed of the truck. (credit: Austin Police Department) (credit: Austin Police Department) Officers pulled a 23-year-old man from the burning wreck and sent him to the hospital. Police say he was one of seven DUI arrests made in Austin this weekend.
AUSTIN, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation. Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area. A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy...
AUSTIN, MN
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy