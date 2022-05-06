ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Incense Lamp curls and bends like a real incense

By Rei Padla
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lamp is an object that can come in different shapes and sizes. It doesn’t have to be boring with its basic stand and a lampshade. Lamps can be interesting and enjoyable to look at and use. Lamps serve an essential function, and that is to illuminate the...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Origami-inspired Prefab Pod with a folding design makes it easy to set up instant refugee shelters

Originally designed as a modular pod for luxury getaways, Hariri & Hariri Architecture’s prefab folding structure is now proving to be an incredibly cost and labor-effective solution to ongoing refugee crises caused by political unrest and climate change. The prefabricated structure ships as a flat-packed unit and can be opened out and assembled in mere minutes with just a crane and minimal manual labor, allowing you to set up instant refugee shelters anywhere.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddha
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Bends#Design#The Incense Lamp#Chinese
dornob.com

Batsheva Releases Funky Vintage Furniture Collection

Fashion designer Batsheva Hay recently expanded her design repertoire, releasing a home furniture collection that stays true to her unique postmodern “Victoriana-meets-Laura Ingalls” aesthetic. “Through the years, I have found so much great vintage fabric that is too heavy for clothing, so I decided to dress furniture in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

How To Clean Outdoor Cushions Just in Time for Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How To Clean Outdoor Cushions by Hand How To Clean Outdoor Cushions With a Pressure Washer Outdoor furniture has a tough existence. Unlike your indoor furniture, which is protected by four walls and a roof, your outdoor furniture has to endure all kinds of weather, often including both extreme hot and cold conditions. And while you can protect your furniture by storing it inside or covering it with an outdoor furniture cover, it’s...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This urban van designed for all-night gaming has the ideal setup for fun and leisure

The rapid expansion of the future of transportation into the more entertaining and socializing spaces is promoting concept designers to create vehicle interiors tailored for pure relaxation. Even some of the concept prototypes developed by progressive automakers are hinting at this metamorphosis. Meet the Allo van developed by MJ Park...
BUYING CARS
Interesting Engineering

7 grand solar lights for your garden and home

Renewable energy sources are almost becoming a norm as people shift towards a sustainable lifestyle that suits the environment. Solar lights are one of the best ways to embrace sustainability, and what’s even more interesting is they have multiple use cases. From illuminating pathways for decoration and creating a soulful ambiance to keeping intruders at bay, solar lights can do it all.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Basic Brown Vanity Becomes a Textured Teal Beauty for $85

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Deep and moody teal is a popular paint color choice for DIYs these days — especially for cabinetry. “This rich, luxurious peacock-y hue is that happy place between navy and hunter green,” writes Apartment Therapy contributor Arlyn Hernandez. Because it’s such a dark color, it’s perfect for anchoring a space, and it’s slightly more unexpected than black, dark gray, or navy without being overwhelming.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Innovative appliances designed to ensure your home is always clean, organized + comfortable

Our homes are our sacred space, our safe haven. It’s where we wake up every morning and fall asleep every night. Hence, taking care of our homes, and creating a space that is clean, well-organized, and comfortable is of the utmost importance. Our homes should be designed in such a way – so as to make our day-to-day lives easier and more efficient. Adding nifty and innovative appliances to our living space is one way of achieving this goal! From air-purifying tiles that ensure you’re breathing healthy, indoor air to a Google Nest ceiling fan that ties together all your devices – these handy appliances are all you need to create the ultimate home!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy