The Minnesota Vikings possess about $12 million in cap space as of May 6th, most of which will be used to sign the current draft class and haul of undrafted free agents. If general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wanted to add any more splashy free agents like Akiem Hicks or JC Tretter, the contracts of Eric Kendricks and Dalvin Cook would likely have to be renegotiated.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO