Iowa State

Sunny Saturday ahead in central Iowa

By Chris Gloninger
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. 50/50 weekend will mean a sunny Saturday and showery Sunday. Big heat returns next week with highs in...

www.kcci.com

KIMT

Storm chances looming for early next week

A pattern shift heading into next week will lead to warm and slightly humid conditions across much of the region. By Monday, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in Minnesota and Iowa. With this warm and humid air mass in place, a storm system building in from the west may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the region. The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of Minnesota and Iowa in a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Keep an eye on the forest through the next few days as it is something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring closely through the weekend.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Thunderstorms move into the metro area overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the following counties until 1 a.m.:. Grundy, Hardin, Marshall, Story, Tama, Butler, Black Hawk and Bremer. Overview:. - Summer arrives today with hot, humid, and windy conditions. - Scattered...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Severe Storms Possible for Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Monday Evening

It's no secret the weather has been a bit strange this year in Iowa. Considering it was 70 degrees at one point in March, it's been relatively cold in the 40s and 50s along with dreary, gray days, and we've had a huge jump into the 80s this week, it'd be tough to say the news of the incoming storm is a surprise, at all.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Clouds to contend with on Mother's Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Tonight: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 15...
DES MOINES, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

An Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
IOWA STATE
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

River search resumes for missing Iowa man

RUNNELLS, Iowa — The search for a missing 34-year-old Colfax man southeast of Runnells continued on Monday. Dustin Dittmer went missing on the Des Moines River Saturday afternoon. Crews spent hours over the weekend searching the water by boat and land. He and two others were on the boat...
RUNNELLS, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Gas Prices in Iowa Soar – When Will it End?

Gas prices have been a hot-button topic in 2022. Costs have soared nationwide and while certain parts of the country are used to paying over $4 or even $5 for a gallon of gas - that's not commonplace in the state of Iowa. Well, until recently that is. Seeing $4+...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR looking for people who allegedly dumped garbage in nature area

Students and staff at Waco High School in Wayland hosted a fundraiser to support a Ukrainian foreign exchange student and his family. Groups gather, rally on Pentacrest in Iowa City after leaked Roe v. Wade decision. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Iowa City, protestors and counter-protestors took to the Pentacrest...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Nation's biggest skatepark celebrates first anniversary in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — People from all over the country are still raving about the nation's biggest skatepark one year after it opened. The Des Moines' Lauridsen Skatepark celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday. Tom Miller with Skate DSM says that was what the park was designed to do. "It's...
DES MOINES, IA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Iowa

Every direction in Iowa leads to a new body of water to discover, and it is home to some of the country’s largest, longest, deepest, and most picturesque lakes. The Hawkeye State has a long history that traces back to the 1600s and includes many of the man-made and natural sources of water that lie throughout the state. The lakes in Iowa sit between rolling hills and deep valleys, surrounded by lush forests and beautiful woodlands, and bordered by sandy beaches and marshy wetlands.
IOWA STATE

